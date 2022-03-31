ANC outraged after Ekurhuleni caucus leader Masina is dragged out of council

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has condemned the forced removal of its caucus leader Mzwandile Masina from council chambers on Thursday.

In videos circulated on social media, Masina, a former mayor in the City of Ekurhuleni, can be seen being dragged out of council chambers by at least security guards clad in uniform while members of the ANC tried in vain to stop this from happening.

In a statement, ANC caucus whip in Ekurhuleni Jongizizwe Dlabathi accused council speaker Raymond Dhlamini of abusing both council standing orders and law enforcement having Masina kicked out of chambers.