'Meeting her was a mistake' — Herman, Bongani and Mmusi slam Helen Zille
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and the party’s senate member Bongani Baloyi have responded to Helen Zille’s comments about them leaving the DA.
The DA federal council leader this week shared her thoughts about the departure of some of the DA’s former senior leaders.
Speaking on 702, Zille said she was saddened about Baloyi and One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane’s departure from the DA, but not Mashaba’s.
“I was saddened by Mmusi Maimane leaving completely because nothing was stopping him from remaining as MP and getting a good portfolio and doing very well in that portfolio. So I didn’t think he should have gone. I can’t speak for him, but I think there may be tinges of regret,” said Zille.
“Herman Mashaba has left and I can’t say I am regretful about that, but he must do his own thing ... He and I clashed strongly on doing a coalition with the EFF. I supposedly was saddened about Bongani but there aren’t other black leaders I know that have left.”
Responding to Zille, Mashaba said he was saddened by being associated with her.
“I am saddened by ever coming across and being associated with Helen Zille. We make mistakes in life, and I can admit that meeting Helen was one of those mistakes I made. I am only human,” said Mashaba.
Baloyi said he had no regrets about leaving the DA.
“I have no regrets from my side. My hands are full from responsibilities handed to me by senate. Two of those responsibilities are: 1. Crafting a SA Dream Vision document (which is already submitted to senate) and 2; forming ActionSA’s political academy from 1 July 2022,” he said.
While Maimane did not comment on Zille’s remarks on his departure, he did, however, slam her claims that the poor in Langa are better off than those in many other townships.
Zille come under fire after she said that “to be poor in Langa, in Cape Town, is a hundred, probably a thousand times better than being poor in many of the townships in the rest of the country”.
“There is no such thing as Cape Town hunger. The cold is not softer because a mountain is close by. The rain is not preheated because it is falling on the homeless in the Western Cape. Proximity to affluence is not any better than the distance from affluence. The city must do more,” said Maimane.
