Heading out this weekend? Here’s a reminder of what you can and can’t do

This Easter weekend is the first since the state of disaster was lifted after two years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last month the state of disaster would be lifted and transitional measures would remain in place for 30 days.

Though SA is technically no longer under lockdown, there are still some measures in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Here’s what you can and cannot do during the Easter weekend:

MY DRIVER'S LICENCE CARD EXPIRED — WHAT DO I DO?

The department of transport is addressing the backlog of licence card renewals.

The regulations allow motorists who applied for their renewals before March 31 to continue driving for three months provided they have proof of fees paid for the application to renew old licence cards.

CAN I ATTEND GATHERINGS?

You can gather with loved ones in indoor venues at 50% capacity, but you must have proof of vaccination.

Where there is no provision for proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 test, the limit of 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors is applicable.

DO I NEED TO WEAR A MASK?

Masks are not mandatory outdoors. However, they are a requirement for indoor venues and other high-risk venues.

CAN I VISIT SA?

International visitors can visit SA and are required to produce proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours.

Travellers who test positive for Covid-19 will be required to isolate for 10 days.

Failure to adhere to this will require the person to have an antigen test on arrival.