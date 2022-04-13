We’ll follow Covid-19 rules, but not demand proof of the jab — Sono
The press conference was to give their response to the government’s announcement that indoor and outdoor venues can take 50% of their capacity on condition that a proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test is not older than 72 hours is provided
“We will obey God, not men.”..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.