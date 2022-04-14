Maluleke to showcase his showjumping skills at Easter festival

Musa Maluleke has been named as one of SA’s showjumpers to watch.

The 27-year-old from Soweto is one of the talents who will be showcasing their skills at the Kyalami Equestrian Club’s Easter Festival in the A1.20m classes at the weekend.

Showjumping is an equestrian sport where trained riders manoeuver their horses through a set of obstacles.

“I started being interested in horses when I was seven years old. My brother’s friend introduced me to Enos Mafokate [Sowetan Equestrian legend] who started training me until I was 17 years old,” he said.

“I used to go training with him as a small boy. While other kids wanted to play soccer, I just wanted to ride horses.”

Because of his dedication, he has participated in many competitions including the World Cup, President’s Cup and SA Derby.

Maluleke, who was raised by a single mom after losing his dad in 2008, said he was unable to go to university because of finances. Instead, when he finished school he decided to find a job working with horses. “We had a problem with finances at home and my mom wasn’t working, so I didn’t think university was for me,” he said.

“In 2015, I decided that I needed to step up in my career and applied to work at stables. I got an interview and luckily got a job as a groomer, work rider and instructor at Sunny Park Stables."

Maluleke said he understands horses and always wanted to work with them. “I love working with these animals. I just understand them,” he said.

In the future, he wants to further his studies. “I want to get a certification in instruction and if possible one day study equine (horse) science,” he said.

Heather Mpofu, event director from the Kyalami Park Club, said they had riders from all walks of life participating in the festival.

“We have riders that are employed as grooms, riders with disabilities, riders coming from single parent households, etc. Most of these riders compete on sponsored horses and Kyalami Park Club sponsors their club membership as well as show entries.

“Keep an eye out for Musa Maluleke, who is a groom at Sunny Park Stables in Benoni. He has been a part of our development programme for a number of years now and is currently riding in the A1.20m classes,” she said.