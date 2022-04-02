Don't rush or leave late! — Eastern Cape MEC cautions motorists as Easter weekend approaches

Eastern Cape transport and community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe has made a passionate plea to road users to be extra careful on the roads.

“We are appealing to them that they must not rush, they must comply with the speed limit, they must rest and must not start their journey very late, because that will result in them increasing speed and that might cause accidents,” she said.

Tikana Gxothiwe was speaking during a roadblock at Phakade Bridge at eMaXesibeni this week.

“This is a continuation of the programme that is taking place every weekend. We launched this campaign in the middle of March, but decided to intensify it as we are approaching the Easter weekend,” she said.

Tikana-Gxothiwe said among the things they were checking cars for was road worthiness.

“We were also talking to drivers and vehicle owners. What is key is to advise the passengers because, in the recent past, we have experienced a number of accidents, some affecting pedestrians,” she said.

Tikana-Gxothiwe also took part in checking the cars and engaging with passengers.

She said her observations were that some of the cars were not complying with the regulations, “but the message to them is clear: they must comply with rules and regulations, otherwise our law enforcement officers will deal with them,” she said.

Tikana-Gxothiwe said though traffic officials were always on the road, they would increase their visibility as more cars hit the road for the Easter weekend.

“We do not want to see any life perishing, but that will depend on our drivers. We must be clear on our messaging, and we hope it will reach more drivers and pedestrians,” she said.

Her plea to road users was that they comply with road regulations at all times.

“When they are travelling long distance, they must take their vehicles for proper checking,” she said.

She also advised those who normally drive long distances to have at least two drivers.

Motorists welcomed the roadblock, saying the visibility of traffic officers would reduce the number of accidents.

“This is an attempt to keep our roads safe and making sure that all the road users arrive safe at their destination,” said one motorist, Mthetheleli Mangcunyana.

TimesLIVE