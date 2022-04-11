×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Blade Nzimande to retire as SACP boss after two decades in charge

11 April 2022 - 12:33
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande. File photo.
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

After 23 years at the helm of the SA Communist Party (SACP), general secretary Blade Nzimande will not contest for another term at the July 2022 national congress.

Nzimande revealed this during a media engagement session at Cosatu House in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

He said he felt he had overstayed his welcome in the position he has occupied since 1998.

However, he would remain a dedicated member and veteran of the party in its mission to “build socialism now”.

Nzimande said: “I will no longer be general secretary [after July] so you will deal with the new general secretary.

“I am not quitting the SACP, but I am not standing. It is too long to have one person occupying that position.”

Nzimande’s decision not to avail himself in July opens the door for long-time SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila to occupy the hot seat.

It is unclear at this stage whether Mapaila will face a challenger or be uncontested. 

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa calls on alliance partners to intervene in ANC infighting

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on ANC alliance partners to intervene in the internal battles confronting the governing party.
News
1 week ago

SACP: Ramaphosa’s assertion on job-creation fatally flawed

The SA Communist Party (SACP) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to re-examine his assertion that the state does not create employment.
News
1 month ago

Parliament fire, ConCourt attack linked to July unrest: Blade Nzimande

"We can’t relax when we can see the counter-revolution coming. It's like an oncoming train," the SACP general-secretary said.
News
3 months ago

Blade Nzimande: 'South Africans lost faith in democratic electoral processes'

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande has expressed concern about the low voter turnout in the recent local government elections, saying it could be ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

LIVE: Jacob Zuma trial April 11
eThekwini mayor briefs media