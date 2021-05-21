Cosatu supports ANC's resolve to deal with ill-discipline, corruption in the party
‘We remain a principled member of tripartite alliance’
Trade union federation Cosatu says it is encouraged by the ANC’s resolve to deal with those who refused to step aside from their positions despite having corruption and other criminal charges against them.
This comes as the ANC is currently embroiled in a court battle with its beleaguered secretary-general Ace Magashule, who dragged the party to court in a bid to reverse his suspension, which was imposed after he refused to step aside along with other criminally implicated leaders...
