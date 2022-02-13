SACP: Ramaphosa’s assertion on job-creation fatally flawed

The SA Communist Party (SACP) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to re-examine his assertion that the state does not create employment.

The party, a member of a tripartite alliance with the ANC and Cosatu, distanced itself from the assertion, characterising it as neoliberal and fatally flawed.

“Besides the fact that the ‘We’ is definitely not inclusive, but in fact refers to the category of individuals who believe in that fatally flawed assertion, it is important to build a capable developmental state with organic capacity to serve the people diligently and capably,” SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said in a statement.

While the SACP acknowledged there was significant private sector employment in SA, it said workers found work in profit-driven private sector companies only so long as their labour increases capital for accumulation by the owners.

“This is one reason the private sector has also created and increased unemployment through retrenchments in pursuit of profitability and profit maximisation.

“It is also one reason inequality, both wealth and income inequality, is systemic under capitalist relations of production,” said Mashilo.