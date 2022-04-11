Starbucks branches out with new food offerings on menu

Following the success of an in-store food offering piloted in its Durban stores last year, the world's largest coffeehouse chain has rolled out a new fresh menu from March.

Starbucks fans can now buy their favourite cuppa plus lunch on their next coffee break.

Freshly prepared each day, the menu isn’t vegan friendly but is halaal, catering to both meat lovers and vegetarians. All-day options range from a macon and cheese croissant to bagels, toasties and ciabattas.

For breakfast, there is an English muffin with chicken sausage, a poached egg, cheese and tomato chutney or a winning staple of granola with double thick yoghurt and a blueberry topping – a good vegetarian option if you are not keen on a cream cheese bagel or three cheese toastie.

Being a meat eater myself, I thought the macon cheese toastie made with sourdough bread was particularly good: full of delicious bacon flavour pork lovers won’t miss and those who don’t eat pork can enjoy. Given a choice next time between the macon cheese and the chicken mayo toastie, I’d probably opt for this enjoyment again.