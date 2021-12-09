IN PICS | Councillors gift a bull to Zuma, deny visit is to get support for Zandile Gumede

The spokesperson for the ANC regional chair front-runner Zandile Gumede has slammed claims that a visit to former president Jacob Zuma's home on Thursday was being used to bolster support for her ahead of the upcoming elective congress.

Ntando Khuzwayo, eThekwini ward 28 councillor and Gumede's spokesperson, took charge when leading dozens of ANC councillors into Zuma's home for a visit “to see how he is doing and wish him well for the festive season”.

Khuzwayo denied that the delegation of about 100 ANC councillors was part of any faction within the party. Instead, he claimed they intended to seek guidance from Zuma as many of them begin their five-year terms.

Gumede, who despite facing a corruption charge in connection with a R320m waste contract, is gearing up for a possible comeback to the mayoral office as regional chair during the conference scheduled for next week. She wasn't among the delegation.