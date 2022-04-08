Wet and cold weather expected to hit parts of SA

The SA Weather Service has warned of the risk of flooding in parts of the country as rainy and cold conditions are expected to set in from Friday throughout the weekend.

The provinces expected to be particularly affected include the eastern parts of the Northern and Eastern Cape, Free State, North West, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the highveld region of Mpumalanga.

“Associated with these rainy conditions, localised flooding is likely to affect the agricultural sector, infrastructure and settlements over North West northern parts of Free State and Gauteng on Friday, and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, northern and eastern parts of Eastern Cape, western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga highveld on Saturday.

“Localised disruptions to beachfront activities and incidents of damage to coastal infrastructure may also occur along the coastal region between Port Alfred and Sodwana Bay,” the weather service said.

It said the wet spell will be accompanied by cold to very cold conditions over the southern and south-eastern interior of the country on Friday, spreading to the central and eastern interior by Saturday.

“Light snowfalls can be expected over the eastern and southern parts of Lesotho and the surrounding Drakensberg mountains on Saturday evening and overnight on Sunday night.”