Gauteng motorists warned to be vigilant as rainy weather persists

Gauteng emergency services have warned motorists to be vigilant and to avoid low-lying bridges.

Following the persistent rain from Sunday, the SA Weather Service has issued a level 4 warning for disruptive rain which will persist from the early hours on Monday throughout most of the day.

This is expected over Gauteng, western Mpumalanga and western bushveld in Limpopo on Monday.

The weather service warned disruptive rain might lead to flooded roads, low-lying bridges and settlements (mainly informal), and possible damage to bridges.

It warned this may also result in poor driving conditions, especially during the Monday morning commute with major disruption to traffic flow due to flooding and pooling on roads.