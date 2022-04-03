Three children killed as severe storms hit KwaZulu-Natal

Severe storms that battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday claimed the lives of three children.

The provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said on Sunday that disaster management teams were deployed to respond to incidents.

“In the Harry Gwala district, three children died as a result of weather-related incidents,” Cogta said in a statement.

“In the first incident that took place in the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma local municipality, a 10-year-old-boy and a 15-year-old girl were swept away while trying to cross a local river in an area called Bethlehem.