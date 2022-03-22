Homes flooded in Cullinan as quarry wall bursts in rain-soaked Gauteng

Homes were flooded in Onverwacht in Cullinan on Tuesday after a water catchment wall at a sand mining quarry burst, according to the Tshwane emergency services department.

Many houses downstream were affected.

The emergency services department, which responded at 7am, said residents were unharmed but its team had to assist some community members who had climbed on rooftops for safety.

“An assessment is under way to determine the extent of the damage to household contents. The community and owners of farms are taking part in the assessment,” the department said.

“The departments of minerals and energy resources, agriculture and environmental services and social development have been informed of the incident.”

The cause of the breach is unknown at this stage.

Gauteng has experienced flooding this summer during heavy rains attributed to the La Niña phenomenon.

