Gauteng traffic cops to probe ‘smiling shopping trolley rider’ filmed speeding on the N1 behind fuel tanker

Gauteng traffic police will investigate a video shared by motorists showing a person sitting in a supermarket shopping trolley and racing on the N1 highway in the rain while holding onto the back of a fuel tanker.

The trolley rider, wearing a yellow hooded jacket with a cap inside, can be seen sitting down while clinging to the back of the moving truck. He waves at passing vehicles and smiles at times, while holding on with one hand. The number plate of the tanker is visible but it is unclear when the footage was recorded.

On Monday Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said authorities would investigate the footage.