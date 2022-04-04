×

South Africa

Gauteng traffic cops to probe ‘smiling shopping trolley rider’ filmed speeding on the N1 behind fuel tanker

04 April 2022 - 12:25
Gauteng traffic police say they will investigate after a video of a man sitting in a shopping trolley while holding onto a moving petrol tanker on a national road circulated on social media. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Gauteng traffic police will investigate a video shared by motorists showing a person sitting in a supermarket shopping trolley and racing on the N1 highway in the rain while holding onto the back of a fuel tanker.

The trolley rider, wearing a yellow hooded jacket with a cap inside, can be seen sitting down while clinging to the back of the moving truck. He waves at passing vehicles and smiles at times, while holding on with one hand. The number plate of the tanker is visible but it is unclear when the footage was recorded.

On Monday Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said authorities would investigate the footage.

An overhead sign on the highway, captured in the video, indicates the truck is travelling on the N1 in Johannesburg. The trolley appears to belong to a retailer and the truck is branded as an Engen fuel tanker. Rain and water spraying all over the person does little to dampen the spirits of the trolley rider, who gestures to a passing motorist.

Gauteng emergency services have warned motorists to be vigilant and avoid low-lying bridges as the rain continued on Monday.

After persistent rain on Sunday, the SA Weather Service issued a level 4 warning for disruptive rain which will continue from the early hours on Monday throughout most of the day.

These conditions were forecast for Gauteng, western Mpumalanga and the western bushveld in Limpopo.

TimesLIVE

