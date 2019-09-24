Archbishop Makgoba calls for church action as SA ‘sinks into a mire’

He was speaking at the Provincial Synod, a three-yearly meeting of the ruling body of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa in Benoni on Tuesday. It comprises clergy, lay people and bishops representing dioceses of the church in Angola, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, St Helena, South Africa and Swaziland.

According to a statement issued by Makgoba’s office, the meeting would “debate resolutions on issues such as the position of LGBT people in the church, climate change, the use of plastics, the status of Palestine and dealing with sexual abuse in the church” over the next three days.

Makgoba said it was vital that South Africans weren’t left demoralised and “opt out of involvement in public affairs”.

“There is something that ordinary South Africans can do, and that is to take our future into our own hands by reviving the 1980s activism of civil society, doing things for ourselves and mobilising to place pressure on government,” he said.

He added: “By now, 25 years after our liberation, surely we have learned that we cannot sit back and wait for government to do everything for us? Whenever and wherever we see government failing, especially at local level, we need to organise and act.