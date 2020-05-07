Australian inquiry found Pell should have reported child sex abuse

The Commission did not look into specific abuse allegations against Pell, but focused on whether he and other church leaders in Australia were aware of thousands of incidents of abuse dating from the 1970s and what they did to address those issues over the next three decades.

During that period, Pell rose from being a priest in regional Australia to become archbishop of Melbourne, then archbishop of Sydney.

The former Vatican treasurer was the most senior Catholic cleric worldwide to be jailed for child sex abuse. He was freed in April after just over a year in prison, when the High Court of Australia overturned his conviction on the grounds there was not enough evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Commission found Pell was aware of allegations of child abuse by two priests, Father Peter Searson and Father Wilfred Baker, and should have pushed for their removal. It also rejected Pell's evidence that he was unaware of why Gerard Ridsdale, another offending priest, was being moved from one parish to another during the 1970s and 1980s.

Pell, who is now living in Sydney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment through his spokeswoman. He has previously denied allegations he was aware of sexual abuse in the church and failed to act.

The Catholic Church in Australia declined to comment and referred to statements from the archbishop of Melbourne and from Bishop Paul Bird of Ballarat, where Pell was an assistant priest from 1973 to 1984. The bishop said the diocese would considering the findings released on Thursday.

"I acknowledge the past failings in governance in the Diocese that allowed terrible abuse of so many children who were entitled to feel safe in their interactions with the church," he said in a statement.

The Royal Commission's five-year investigation was one of the world's biggest inquiries into child abuse and found several institutions, including the Catholic Church, had repeatedly failed to keep children safe with cultures of secrecy and cover-ups.

The long awaited findings on Pell will now be studied by Victoria Police to assess whether any further investigations into abuse within the church are warranted. "At this time it would not be appropriate to comment further about any possible action," a police spokeswoman said in an emailed comment.