‘I’m mortified‚’ says Tutu as SA author reveals abuse by priests

Archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu said on Friday he was “mortified” when he heard that award-winning South African author Ishtiyaq Shukri has been sexually abused by priests in Kimberley.

In a statement issued this week by his publisher‚ Jacana‚ Shukri lashed out at Tutu over his decision in February to step down as an Oxfam ambassador in the wake of a sex scandal that rocked the international aid organisation.

In early February it was reported that Oxfam staff paid for sex with prostitutes in Haiti while in the country after the devastating 2010 earthquake. It is alleged that the organisation's money was used for this purpose.

While not stating outright that his resignation was directly due to the revelations - instead saying it was linked to his retirement from public commitments - Tutu's office said in a statement that the 86-year-old Nobel peace prize laureate was disappointed by the news.