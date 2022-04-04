Hostage situation unfolding at KZN supermarket

A hostage negotiator is en route to a KwaZulu-Natal north coast supermarket where staff were being held hostage on Monday morning.

Dylan Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Security Operations said the police task force and K9 unit were at the scene and ready to enter Boxer Cash and Carry in Sundumbili, near Mandeni.

“ Suspects accosted the manager, staff and security this morning. They were taken inside when security called for backup. The premises are surrounded with at least three to eight suspects in the premises,” he said.

Meyrick said five staff members and one security officer who were locked in the cold room had been freed.

“The K9 unit and task force are searching for two staff members,” he said.

All staff members released from the cold room were being treated for hyperthermia.

