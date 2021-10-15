'We heard loud bangs and went down like we do in the movies,' Thandi Modise after hostage drama

“We needed ablution facilities. We had been stuck there for hours by the way without ablution facilities and therefore I think whatever the police may have used it would be within the permissible range.”

This is how defence minister Thandi Modise responded to questions on the how the SA Police Service’s elite special task force swooped into St George Hotel in Irene on Thursday night to intervene where she and minister in the presidency, Mondli Gungubele, and her deputy Thabang Makwetla were held hostage by a group of disgruntled military veterans.

The ministers had been meeting the group over their socioeconomic empowerment demands .

Modise said during the standoff, which later resulted in a hostage drama, there was enough restraint among ministerial protectors despite the ministers needing fresh air outside.

At least 56 military veterans were arrested after the hostage situation was diffused, but Modise slammed the act as both illegal and a violation of the ministers, adding that she would not back their release despite her commitment to sit down with the veterans to resolve their problems.

“There was a violation and the police responded. You can’t hold people against their will. If they do get released, let it be the process that is out there. How it will unfold, we don't know but we do not want to set a precedent that I can commit any violation and the law will be put aside because it is me because I am a military veteran,” Modise said.

A military veteran herself, Modise said it was not expected for former liberation fighters to disrespect the rights of other citizens.

The military veterans are accusing the government of neglecting them and are demanding housing, economic empowerment and medical care from the state, among other things.