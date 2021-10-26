South Africa

Tactical police team free hostages as dad demands instant pension payout

By TIMESLIVE - 26 October 2021 - 09:05
A police tactical response team set free the employees. Stock photo.
A police tactical response team set free the employees. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/bialasiewicz

A man who held five employees hostage at an insurance company, demanding his pension be paid out immediately, has been arrested by a police tactical response team in the Free State.

Heidedal police received a distress call from a mall in Bloemfontein on Monday afternoon, revealing a man accompanied by his four-year-old son had “locked the manager and his staff in their office demanding to receive his pension payouts immediately,” said police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele.

“A SAPS hostage negotiator, K9 and public order policing unit members were called to the scene as well as emergency medical services. The hostage negotiator attempted to defuse the situation but with no success.”

Just after 5pm the tactical response team intervened and “managed to take control of the situation”.

The child and staff were safely set free and the man arrested and charged with kidnapping.

He will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE

Nine more military veterans get bail after ministers’ ‘hostage drama’

The remaining nine former military struggle veterans who allegedly held defence minister Thandi Modise and two other ministers “hostage” last week ...
News
3 days ago

Time for voters to remove blinkers, donned thinking caps

With the 2021 municipal election a few days away, the political rhetoric is getting thicker with doublespeak, deliberately obscuring and distorting ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout