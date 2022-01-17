Man breaks silence on Modise church attack

'I lost business through wrongful arrest'

One of the 43 men arrested in connection with the attack at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church headquarters in Zuurbekom, west of Johannesburg, that left five people dead, has broken his silence about the suffering he endured while in custody.



Dean Govender, who owns a security company called 1Track, told Sowetan that his business was just three months into its contract with the IPHC when the incident happened on July 11...