Defend Our Democracy Campaign condemns 'hostage drama' in Irene

There should be no place for lawlessness in SA, be it by alleged military veteran hostage takers, warring taxi-drivers and Somali shopkeepers, those behind political killings, or looters and insurrectionists.

The Defend our Democracy Campaign made this remark on Sunday as it condemned the alleged hostage drama which saw two ministers and a deputy minister reportedly being held against their will by a group of military veterans at a hotel in Irene on Thursday.

There was pandemonium in Gqeberha on Wednesday when gunshots were fired and shops and minibus taxis were set alight during a fight between Somalian shop owners and taxi operators.

The campaign, a coalition of individuals formed earlier this year to protect the country's constitutional values, said it was concerned that instead of using available legal mechanisms, the veterans instead saw fit to allegedly hold defence minister Thandi Modise, her deputy, Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele hostage.