WATCH | Battle between illegal miners and ‘mineral gangsters’ turns North West town into war zone

The sounds of illicit artisanal miners at work echo across the barren wastelands of Stillfontein’s mine dumps.

The tireless work amid the dry rock, scorched by the beating North West sun, bears little fruit as their painstaking labour often results in less than a gram of gold for a day’s work.

Facing the might of the law is the last worry in the minds of miners, according to National Association of Artisanal Miners chairperson Paps Lethoka.

“There is a difference between artisan miners and mineral gangsters," Lethoka said.

“It gets tough for our members when they work underground. Sometimes when they work underground they meet mineral gangsters. They’ll hold them hostage, take their production and force them to work for free.”

The latest outbreak of violence in the area was a five-hour late night running battle between illegal miners, police and mine security in the tiny North West town of Orkney that left eight people dead on October 5 2021.

According to residents in the area, the continuous firing of automatic weapons could be likened to living in a war zone.

Larochelle Holtzhausen, who lives 800m from the shaft, said the gun fight can be compared to “World War 2”.

“It’s a terrible feeling being at home and a few hundred metres away they’re shooting like it’s World War 2. You hear shots being fired. Sometimes it’s so bad it feels like they're shooting into your property.