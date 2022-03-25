New ILO chief is Togo’s Gilbert Houngbo, who beat SA’s Mthunzi Mdwaba for the role

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has elected Gilbert Houngbo of Togo as its new director-general. He will take office in October, becoming the first African to hold the position.

Houngbo is president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development .

He was elected by the ILO’s governing body, comprising representatives of governments, workers and employers, during their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday.

There were five candidates for the five-year post, including SA businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba. He is a former vice-president of the International Organisation of Employers of the ILO, a tripartite UN special agency dealing with social justice and setting international labour standards.

Business Day reported the SA government withdrew its support for Mdwaba’s candidacy last year, refusing to give reasons. The government initially approved R8m for his campaign, but later withdrew support before a cent was spent. Mdwaba said then his competitors’ campaigns were funded by their governments.

The other candidates were:

Kang Kyung-wha (Republic of Korea), formerly minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Korea, deputy director-general for International Organisations for Korea and UN Deputy high commissioner for Human Rights;

Muriel Pénicaud (France), ambassador and permanent representative of France to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and former minister of labour of France;

Greg Vines (Australia), deputy director-general of the ILO with responsibility for management and reform, and formerly minister (Labour), Australian permanent mission to the UN in Geneva and chair of the ILO governing body.

TimesLIVE