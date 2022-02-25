Two witnesses withdraw from Msibi double murder case

The state's double murder case against fired Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture Mandla Msibi and others has been dealt a blow after two key witnesses withdrew their statements against them.

This came out during Thursday's court proceeding where Msibi appeared alongside co-accused Njabulo Shugulugu Mkhonto, Buddah Mdluli, Anele Mnisi, Tsepo Matsane and Charlie Ngwenya. They are accused of the double murder of Sindela Lubisi and Dingaan Ngwenya and the attempted murder of Sfiso Mpila in August last year at a pub and shisanyama in Mbombela.

They have all pleaded not guilty and are out on R20,000 bail each.

Defence lawyer Coert Jordan told the court that he had seen letters from two key witnesses intending to withdraw their statements which implicate Msibi and co-accused.

In the letters he read, Jordan suggested that the state was handed copies of withdrawal affidavits from a lawyer representing the two witnesses.

“Kindly receive the affidavits of Joseph Nkalanga and Sifiso Mpila, and we have the original affidavits and we shall hear from you where we can submit them,” Jordan read the letter to magistrate Suzanne Monaledi.