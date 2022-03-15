Fired ANC councillors take party to court

Their legal bid comes after the ANC fired Mkhatshwa, Mashele and four other Nkomazi municipality's councillors from the party early this month

Fired and suspended ANC members in Mpumalanga, led by Nkomazi municipality mayor Johannes Mkhatshwa and speaker Siphiwe Mashele, are taking the party and the IEC to court demanding to keep their positions



Their legal bid comes after the ANC fired Mkhatshwa, Mashele and four other Nkomazi municipality's councillors from the party early this month. In their court papers, the six are joined by former Mkhondo municipality mayor Vusumuzi Motha and five other councillors, who resigned. Their resignations resulted in the collapse of the ANC during last year's local elections which led to an independent candidate leading the municipality as a mayor...