Durban beachfront safety railing 'thieves' taken in for questioning

20 March 2022 - 14:10
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Forty railings were stolen from New Pier at Wedge Beach and 10 were taken from North Beach Pier.
Police and a private security company have caught three men suspected of being involved in the theft of 50 safety rails at two popular Durban piers.

TimesLIVE reported earlier in the week that 40 railings were stolen from New Pier at Wedge Beach and 10 from North Beach Pier.

Blue Ocean Security Services (Boss) and the police identified the suspects, who were  taken in for questioning.

Boss owner Raz Ali said on the company's Facebook page the trio were caught with tools allegedly used to commit the crime.

“This led the authorities to raid three local scrapyards in search of the aluminium railings. While none of the aluminium was found, the metro police closed down one scrapyard.”

“The three suspects were taken in for questioning and investigations are continuing.

“We have recently been hired by additional private companies along the beachfront to secure their assets due to a spike in crime over the past few months.

“We are now working hard to ensure that this never happens again and to make areas around the beachfront where our guards are stationed no-go zones for criminals,” said Ali.

