Durban beachfront safety railing 'thieves' taken in for questioning

Police and a private security company have caught three men suspected of being involved in the theft of 50 safety rails at two popular Durban piers.

TimesLIVE reported earlier in the week that 40 railings were stolen from New Pier at Wedge Beach and 10 from North Beach Pier.

Blue Ocean Security Services (Boss) and the police identified the suspects, who were taken in for questioning.

Boss owner Raz Ali said on the company's Facebook page the trio were caught with tools allegedly used to commit the crime.