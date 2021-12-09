South Africa

Drugs recovered in e-hailing vehicle in Durban bust

By TimesLIVE - 09 December 2021 - 11:14
The provincial drug team nabbed two men in an e-hailing vehicle in Durban and seized drugs worth about R131,000.
Two alleged drug dealers appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court for possession of and dealing in drugs on Wednesday.

The two were arrested by the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit who conducted a sting operation on the Durban beachfront on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said police acted on intelligence that drugs were being transported in the area.

“While in Gresham Place in the North Beach area an e-hailing vehicle with two occupants was intercepted and searched. More than 4,000 blue and white capsules of heroin, 4,000 empty capsules, 7 large plastic packets of pure heroin weighing 100g each and 20 'boss' Mandrax tablets were seized.”

The recovered drugs have an estimated street value of R131,000.

She said the suspects, aged between 27 and 33, were arrested on the scene and charged for possession and dealing in drugs. The vehicle was seized and taken to the pound for further investigation.

