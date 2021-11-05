South Africa

Man bust on bus allegedly with drugs worth R2.2m appears in court

05 November 2021 - 13:57
Police confiscated tik worth R2.2m.
Image: SAPS

A bus passenger arrested for alleged possession of drugs worth R2.2m appeared in the Beaufort West magistrate’s court on Friday.

Xolani Dimba, 37, was arrested at a roadblock in the Karoo town on Thursday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said he was on a Cape Town-bound bus.

“Members attached to the Central Karoo K9 unit conducted a vehicle checkpoint when they stopped a passenger bus. They proceeded with a search of the luggage compartment where they found a suitcase with tik inside,” said Spies.

“The find was later linked to a passenger on board. He was subsequently arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs."

Spies said preliminary investigations indicated Dimba was travelling from Durban and the “consignment was destined for delivery in the Cape metropole”.

Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said Dimba faces a drug-dealing charge.

“Dimba was the first passenger to board a bus at the Durban beachfront,” he said.

“The bus made several stops along the way to pick up and offload passengers. It was stopped at a roadblock at the weighbridge in Beaufort West.

“A  narcotics dog reacted positively to the presence of drugs in one of the pieces of luggage.

“Police found the name of the accused on a tag attached to the bag, together with the serial number of his ticket. The bus driver checked his list and took the police to the accused’s seat.

“According to the driver, the accused confirmed in his presence to police that the luggage was his. He was arrested and charged with  dealing in drugs.”

Dimba’s case was postponed to Monday. He was remanded in custody and is expected to apply for a Legal Aid lawyer.

TimesLIVE

