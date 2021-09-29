Durban gets R107m shot in the arm from long weekend visitors

Durban’s tourism industry — hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and July’s civil unrest — was given a much-needed boost with a R107m injection from thousands of visitors over the Heritage Day long weekend.

The eThekwini municipality said there was a 60% average occupancy rate for the three-day weekend.

“In addition, 95% of accommodation establishments were fully booked on Friday and Saturday nights. This translates to 82,000 visitor arrivals.

“The direct spend over the long weekend was R107m,” said the municipality.