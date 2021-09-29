Durban gets R107m shot in the arm from long weekend visitors

South Africa

Durban's tourism sector received a welcome boost over the Heritage Day long weekend.
Durban’s tourism industry — hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and July’s civil unrest — was given a much-needed boost with a R107m injection from thousands of visitors over the Heritage Day long weekend.

The eThekwini municipality said there was a 60% average occupancy rate for the three-day weekend.

“In addition, 95% of accommodation establishments were fully booked on Friday and Saturday nights. This translates to 82,000 visitor arrivals. 

“The direct spend over the long weekend was R107m,” said the municipality. 

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said: “This sends a clear message that Durban remains SA’s playground and that it is safe to travel and explore Durban.”

He expressed confidence the summer season “will definitely yield greater results. This gives us hope the industry is recovering.

“It is a sure sign we are beginning to return to some sense of normalcy in the tourism sector after many challenges, including Covid-19 and the civil unrest in July.

“As we head towards the festive season, we are reviving the intraprovincial activations and will provide entertainment along the beachfront during school holidays.”

