IN PICTURES | Diakonia Council of Churches' beachfront Good Friday service

The Diakonia Council of Churches paid tribute to health workers by hosting on open-air Good Friday service at Durban's beachfront on Friday morning.

Addington Hospital served as the backdrop for the service attended by a limited number of worshippers including KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala and Catholic Archbishop of Durban Cardinal Wilfrid Napier. The service was livestreamed to the public.

Napier said: “Last year we were not able to gather as a community, we had to be in our homes and do what we had to do.

“My message this year is that as we are able to gather, let us show love and a gift of ourselves to each other.