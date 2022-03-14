University of Limpopo professor shot dead while jogging

corrects bylinePolokwane police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed University of Limpopo lecturer Prof Saber Tayob Mohammed while he was jogging.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlalefa Mojapelo said the 51-year-old chartered accountant and associated professor was shot several times while jogging on Munik Road in Polokwane on Sunday morning.

“The victim, identified as Prof Saber Tayob Mohammed, a lecturer at the University of Limpopo who is said to be a chartered accountant, was reportedly jogging when a white VW Polo drove past him and then made a U-turn.