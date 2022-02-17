South Africa

Tshwane firefighter shot dead, moments after she took a call to meet

By TimesLIVE - 17 February 2022 - 10:29
A firefighter has been shot dead.
A woman firefighter died in a hail of bullets after accepting a phone call and agreeing to meet someone outside the fire station on Wednesday night.

The City of Tshwane emergency services department is in shock after the fatal shooting outside a fire station in Bronkhorstspruit at about 8.10pm, said spokesperson Thabo Mabaso.

According to fellow firefighters, 59-year-old leading firefighter Sonile Annah Mnguni went out to meet a person she had an appointment with after answering a call.

They heard gunshots moments after she had left the station.

Her body was discovered about 100m from the station with multiple gunshot wounds. A paramedic certified her dead on the scene.

The department has activated its employee wellness section to offer counselling support for employees and her family.

“The motive for the killing is not yet known and is under investigation.”

