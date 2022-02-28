IT specialist accused of defrauding Absa of R103m gunned down at home

Absa IT specialist Xolela Masebeni, who allegedly fraudulently transferred R103m into six bank accounts over four months, was shot dead in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

“Police can confirm they are investigating a case of murder after a 31-year-old man was fatally shot outside his home at Unati Mkefa area, Ezibeleni, on Saturday afternoon,” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli.

According to Nkohli, Masebeni was sitting in the yard with four friends when two men arrived.

“It is said Masebeni stood up and approached the two unknown men. His friends heard several gunshots and started running.