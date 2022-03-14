Exit plan in place to lift section 100 administration in North West, says Dlamini-Zuma

Residents living in the North West, which has been in limbo for more than three years, can breathe a sigh of relief after co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced that the section 100 intervention in the province will be lifted soon.

The province was placed under administration in 2018 after governance system failures led to social and labour unrest. After all this time, several municipalities are still collapsing as a result of parallel government structures and a lack of service delivery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and about a dozen cabinet ministers on Saturday visited the Ngaka Modiri Molema district in Mahikeng as part of his post state of the nation drive.

Topping Ramaphosa’s agenda was to oversee the implementation of the district development model as well as to update citizens on progress in governance in the province since the intervention under section 100 of the constitution.

During the imbizo many residents complained about the difficulties of living in a town that was under administration, saying houses had not been built and there were fewer job opportunities. Ramaphosa and his ministers were asked repeatedly when section 100 was going to be lifted.