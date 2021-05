Cold weather in China kills 21 in ultra-marathon, sparks outrage

A huge rescue effort was initiated, with over 1,200 rescuers dispatched, assisted by thermal-imaging drones, radar detectors and demolition equipment, according to Xinhua.

A landslide following the severe weather also hampered the rescue work, said officials from Baiyin, about 1,000km (620 miles) west of the Chinese capital Beijing.

A total of 172 people took part in the race. By Sunday, 151 participants had been confirmed safe, while a last missing runner was found dead at 9:30am on Sunday, state media reported.

Jingtai county saw a low of 6 °C (43 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday excluding wind chill.

BLAME

Baiyin — including Jingtai — was expected to see moderate to strong winds from Friday night through Saturday, according to the China Meteorological Administration in Beijing in a report late on Friday.

A separate report on the website of provincial weather services on Thursday also predicted a “significant” drop in temperature in most parts of Gansu — including Baiyin — through Sunday.

The deaths sparked public outrage on Chinese social media, with anger mainly directed at the Baiyin government and unhappiness over the lack of contingency planning.

“Why didn't the government read the weather forecast and do a risk assessment?” one commentator wrote.

“This is totally a man-made calamity. Even if the weather is unexpected, where were the contingency plans?”

At the news briefing on Sunday, Baiyin officials bowed and apologised, saying they were saddened by the tragic deaths of the runners and that they were to be blamed.

The Gansu provincial government has set up an investigation team to further look into the cause of the deaths, the People's Daily reported.