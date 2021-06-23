'Our race is not yet over': Dlamini- Zuma on intervention in North West

Opposition parties have slammed the government's three-year effort to turn around the embattled North West province, saying the ANC should first get its own affairs in order.

The province was placed under section 100 of the constitution in 2018 after the collapse of governance systems and structures, which led to social and labour unrest as well as damage to property.

Three years later, several municipalities are collapsing as result of parallel government structures and a lack of service delivery.

Efforts to turn the tide had not borne fruit, the DA and EFF told the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday while debating a report recommending the intervention, which has already cost taxpayers millions, be continued.

The report by the ad hoc committee made recommendations including that the province needed regular monitoring due to work that was outstanding.