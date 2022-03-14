Natasha Mooko adds her magic touch as makeup artist to SA's famous faces
The artistry of applying makeup is not just dabbing it here and there, it’s a skill that needs fine-tuning and practice. This is something celebrity makeup artist Natasha Bonolo Mooko has mastered.
Born and raised in Diepkloof, Soweto, Mooko started taking an interest in the makeup industry after high school. A big reason was that her parents couldn’t afford for her to further her tertiary studies.
In the past four years of being a makeup artist, Mooko’s magic brush has touched famous faces from Sho Madjozi to DBN Gogo, Zola Nombona and Zozibini Tunzi. SMag caught up with the 22-year-old on her journey in the beauty world.
Where does your passion for makeup stem from?
It was when I attended a beauty therapy school in 2017 that's where I learnt the techniques of applying makeup. Soon after I landed my first gig to do makeup for a group of bridesmaids, I remember receiving great reviews from the ladies which made me realise that I could actually build my name in the beauty industry.
I then got my big break which was to do makeup on the cover stars for Move magazine, they shortly made me their resident makeup artist. That nod for me solidified my desire to be in the industry even more.
Was a career in the beauty industry always what you wanted to do?
Being a makeup artist wasn’t initially a part of my plans, I always saw myself being a journalist. I always thought that doing makeup was not a lucrative career until I did my first few gigs which I ended up enjoying.
How did you step into your shoes as Miss SA’s makeup artist?
I happened to be on set when Miss SA was scheduled to shoot a Move cover. So, I did the contestants' makeup and they happened to love how I did it. Because I was a makeup artist that happened to be black and understood how to do the ladies' makeup, I was hired on the spot.
How was it doing make up for the former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi?
It was amazing. We did quite a lot together during her reign as Miss SA until she went for Miss Universe. What touched me the most is that even after she came back for her homecoming, they still called me to do her makeup. I could say that has been one of my career highlights.
Another highlight was when I did makeup for the three recent Miss SAs winners – Zozibini Tunzi, Shudufhadzo Musida and Lalela Mswane – that was mind-blowing how consistent I have been in terms of what I deliver as a makeup artist.
How would you describe your journey thus far?
At the pace that I’m going, I’d say I am very comfortable and content, especially for somebody my age. I believe it’s only going to get better from here.
What are your future goals and ambitions for your brand Glam Vagary?
I hope to bring an inexplicable change of glam to the beauty industry. I’d like to grow and penetrate the cosmetics industry. I would like to manufacture and develop my very own foundation for black skin.
