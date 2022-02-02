Commander admits leaving out crucial details relating to Ntumba's killing

Moeketsi omitted discussion between her and investigating officer

The commander who was in charge of the patrol operation on the day Mthokozisi Ntumba was killed, allegedly by the police, conceded that she left out key information relating to the incident from her original statement and in her primary testimony.



Lt-Col Busisiwe Moeketsi was testifying in the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday in the trial against four police officers accused of shooting Ntumba. In during cross-examination, Moeketsi said she did not disclose in her statement and testimony the conversation she had with an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigating officer on the day of the shooting...