Police officer tells court of nyala going after students on day Ntumba was shot

A public order police unit officer who was out on patrol with colleagues, including the four accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba, has told the high court that when they arrived in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, they tried to talk to protesting students who picked up rocks and pointed at the men in blue.

Const Dumisani Mashamba is on the stand in the Ntumba murder trial in Johannesburg.

He told the court that on March 10 2021, they chased after the students in the police nyala.

Mashamba is attached to the public order policing unit in Diepkloof, Soweto, and has been a police officer for five years. He said he and the accused — Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, — were deployed to the area in the morning.

“We proceeded to Braamfontein and found that the roads had been blocked with burning tyres and rocks. Lt-Col [Busisiwe] Moeketsi [one of the commanders in charge on the day] instructed us to move towards the crowd of the students and talk to them to find out what their issue is,” said Mashamba.

“Myself, Moeketsi and Kekana [accused no.1] went to the students and Legodi [accused no.3] was standing further back from us taking pictures and a video. When we got to the students, Col Moeketsi asked to speak to the student leader of the crowd.

“She spoke with the students and I cannot remember what she said to them. As she was speaking to them, some students started picking up stones and gesturing as if they wanted to throw them at us. Moeketsi instructed accused no. 1 to throw a stun grenade and also instructed us to fire shots at the students,” said Mashamba.