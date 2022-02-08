Commander on day of Ntumba shooting testifies without cops diary

The commander in charge of the patrol operation on the day Mthokozisi Ntumba was killed, allegedly by the police, has been accused of not taking the case seriously as he told the court that he did not bring his police diary of the day of the shooting incident to court.

Capt Mkhanyiseli Shange was testifying in the high court in Johannesburg on Monday in the trial against four police officers accused of shooting Ntumba.

Shange sprang a huge surprise on everyone in court when he revealed, under cross examination, that he had resigned from the police.

Before the shock revelation, Shange had told the court that police officers from the rank of constable to warrant officer must each carry a police pocket book when they are on ground on duty.

This is where they record what they have done on the day and what happened while responding to a crime.

Shange also said officers from the rank of captain upwards carry a police diary where they capture what they did on the day.

Shange, attached to the public order policing unit in Diepkloof, Soweto, was one of the commanders in charge of the patrol operation on March 10 when Ntumba was shot during a student protest over historic debt and non-registration.

The two commanders also had to control the students and give instructions to the officers on the ground.