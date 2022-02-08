Court hears police’s white, weak rubber bullets cannot kill a person in Ntumba's shooting trial

Public order police’s white, weak rubber bullets cannot kill a person when they are fired.

This is according to the commander who was in charge of the patrol operation on the day Mthokozisi Ntumba was killed, allegedly by the police.

Capt Mkhanyiseli Shange, a former police officer, was testifying in the high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday in the trial against four police officers accused of shooting Ntumba.

Shange, with 35 years experience in the police, said Ntumba’s murder case is the first case he has ever encountered where the police’s white, weak rubber bullets are alleged to have killed a person.

Last month, an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigating officer said six white rubber bullet cartridges belonging to public order police were found on the scene on the day Ntumba was shot.

According to the state, Ntumba was shot in the chest.

Shange, who was attached to the public order policing unit in Diepkloof, Soweto, was one of the commanders who were in charge of the patrol operation on March 10 when Ntumba was shot during a student protest over historic debt and non-registration.

The two commanders also had to control the students and give instructions to the officers on the ground.