Rugby

Lions count on altitude to blunt Cardiff threat

Laubscher reveals tactic to get behind defensive lines

10 March 2022 - 07:45
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Lions training session ahead of their clash with Cardiff Rugby.
Lions training session ahead of their clash with Cardiff Rugby.
Image: Twitter

Lions attack and backline coach Ricardo Laubscher says they will want to use the altitude in Johannesburg to their advantage when they take on Cardiff Rugby in the United Rugby Championship at Ellis Park on Sunday.

The Lions have had a difficult period in the URC but they are encouraged by the effort they put in their 21-13 loss to Leinster away in Ireland last month. They were able to match the strong Irish province and now they want to build on that performance. 

This will be the first time the European team tours SA in the recently launched URC. In the former competition, the PRO 14, the Cheetahs used to do well when they were visited by the northern hemisphere sides. They would topple them because of the conditions in Bloemfontein. 

The Lions will look to take a page out of the Cheetahs book, and look to use the conditions in Johannesburg to suffocate Cardiff when they meet on Sunday. 

“Our mindset is to see if we can use the conditions in our favour. For them to come to the highveld, hopefully we can expose them with the altitude and style of play we want to bring to the game,” said Laubscher. 

“They're used to a kicking game but they've also shown that they can play. So for us, it's what are the positives we can take out of the Leinster performance and build on that.

“We're going to do our analysis on them, hopefully we can exploit their weaknesses,” he said.

Laubscher shared how they plan to break down Cardiff's defensive pattern, saying they will aim to kick into the spaces behind their defensive lines. 

“When you're facing a 13 + 2 defence, in other words, they have 13 guys in the frontline and two guys at the back, it's hard breaking it,” explained Laubscher. 

“One way to break them down is to use your kicking game and target the kick space behind, whether it's down the middle between those two fullbacks or if they close that space, we'll go to the corners. 

“That's when we make use of the 50:22 rule. We're going to stick to our DNA, hold onto the ball but also find that balance,” said Laubscher. Under the rule, a team will retain the line-out throw if they kick the ball into touch inside the opposition 22m from inside their own half.

Sharks wing S'bu Nkosi says it will be tough to cope without Boks star

The temporary departure of the industrious Lukhanyo Am is a huge blow for the ambitious Sharks side and S’bu Nkosi has challenged everyone to go the ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Lions must make most of their home run in URC, starting with Cardiff

The addition of, among others, the Tshituka brothers, and a balanced game plan that takes cognisance of the conditions are factors the Lions hope ...
Sport
1 day ago

'There was a lot of nastiness': Erasmus recalls losing friends after making Siya Kolisi Springbok captain

"Before the World Cup, my daughters' friends' parents would say, 'Tell that f****** father of yours to stop sucking up for a pay cheque'. People said ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nkosi backs young Lions to roar one day

Lions head coach Mzwakhe Nkosi has faith that the young players will come right in the next two years as they continue to produce woeful results in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Kharkiv aftermath