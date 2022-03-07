Capitec denies owing aggrieved client

Bank claims account overdrawn

Capitec Bank says it does not owe money to its Gauteng client who had claimed to be owed more than R13,000 for a deposit he had paid to hire a car for a month.



Business man Romeo Matjila approached Sowetan Consumer last month to complain about the apparent ill-treatment from Capitec after he started complaining to them about a R13,200 that was reflecting in his credit card account but could not access it. Matjila said the money was initially reserved by Avis Car Hire in Krugersdorp as a deposit when he was hiring a car from them late last year...