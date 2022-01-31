R21k and year later, Eskom finally installs electricity
Sowetan Consumer helps farmer in his struggle with utility
Aspiring farmer Keitumetse Ntsekisang, 32, is overjoyed and looking forward to moving into his plot after months of struggling to get Eskom to install electricity on his farm despite paying more than R21,000 to the utility.
Ntsekisang approached Sowetan Consumer two weeks ago for intervention when his application for an electricity installation hit a snag after he had paid R21,160 for the installation in April last year...
