I never consented to debt review – distraught client

Removal from the process tortuous

Debt counsellors’ shoddy advertising scheme of “saving” over-indebted consumers by up to 60% of their monthly bill repayments has become a seven-month headache for a Gauteng man who was placed under debt review allegedly against his will.



Sydney Mkhabela, 60, a father of four from Tembisa, has been battling to have his name removed from debt review since July when he learned that Debtline, a debt counselling firm, had placed him under review despite him changing his mind about signing up. ..