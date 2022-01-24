Dream livestock farm turns into an Eskom nightmare

The utility has failed to install electricity months after being paid to do the job

A Gauteng man hasn’t been able to move into his new farm as Eskom has been delaying the installation of electricity on his property even though he paid the utility R21,000 for the service nine months ago.



Keitumetse Ntsekisang, 32, has been renting a one-bedroom flat in Vereeniging for some time and has hired people to guard his 3,5-hectare farm in Lindequesdrif near Potchefstroom. Despite Eskom’s transformer situated on his farm’s doorstep, Ntsekisang said Eskom, the only power supplier in the area, has to install cables that would run from the transformer into a metre box in his property for him to have electricity. ..