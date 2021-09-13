B3 under probe for tinkering with funeral policies

Cuts in cover amounts irk clients

B3 Funeral Services, one of the oldest funeral homes in SA, is being investigated for reducing the cover amount of policies of at least 6,000 of its clients allegedly without their consent.



The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and the Office of the Ombudsman for Financial Services Providers (FAIS) confirmed to Sowetan that the 30-year-old company is being probed following complaints from customers who raised the alarm about their cover amounts that had been reduced by as much as by 30% even though their premiums remained unchanged...